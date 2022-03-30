Why Optimizing Your Tech Stack is So Important

AccountingWEB recently had the pleasure of chatting with Dawn Brolin, CPA, CFE and owner of Powerful Accounting, about the growing importance of firms having the right tech stack.

Many of you may have seen Dawn's name, or even met her in person, many of you may not. You will have a chance to do so at AccountingWEB Live Summit, May 9-12 in San Diego at the Paradise Point Resort & Spa. Know that she is very much like many of you, a small-firm owner that has a variety of tax and bookkeeping clients.

Moreover, during her career, she learned a great deal about the apps and platforms that work for her and her clients, and those that don't...often, the hard way. Dawn is also a firm believer is sharing her experiences with her fellow accountants so that they can also enjoy some of the success that she has, or at the very least, not have to go through the pains associated with having tech that works with the way You want to work.

One of her philosophies is that of the Designated Motivator, something she believes firm leaders and select staff can and need to be, for their firms and their clients. She even wrote a book about it!

Dawn is on some tax-focused sessions at Summit, but her fireside chat along with keynote speaker Clayton Oates should not be missed. In the video chat below, she shares some details of what a Designated Motivator is, the importance of investing properly in tech, and why she personally chose to be a part of our first ever Live event.

