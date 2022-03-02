AccountingWEB Live Summit Welcomes Clayton Oates

We are extremely proud to have accounting technology thought leader Clayton Oates join AccountingWEB Live Summit as one of its Keynote speakers.

Clayton will be one of two keynoters that we intend to have at our event in May, which will be the first time many practitioners have met at a live event in two years, or even more. He was a practitioner himself, working in tax for at the time one of the "Big 8" firms, but realized technology was at the core of the future of accounting.

He took it upon himself to learn more about the accounting vendor market and traveled often to U.S. accounting events where many of the core companies were on display, to get to know them better as well as the accounting professionals that used them.

Clayton has become a thought leader in his own right, speaking at numerous accounting and technology events in North America and his native Australia, and has kept his finger on the pulse of the profession and form relationships with the vendors that serve them.

Come see our chat below and get to know the man, his thoughts on the profession, our event and a bit on why accounting technology is at an inflection point.

