Accounting Firm Mergers Require Attention to Tech

After this tax season some firms may consider a merger or acquisition to strengthen an existing practice, add an office location or expand into a new practice area. Others strategically acquire or merge to add strength to the leadership team or increase services to support a growing client base.

After a slowdown in M&A early in the pandemic, consolidation of accounting firms through mergers and acquisitions rebounded in 2021. Accountants Advisory Group predicts that 2022 will break records for CPA firm M&A transactions.

Consider these key points for planning a smooth technology transition:

Involve Stakeholders

A firm merger is a business initiative foremost, and the business goals and strategies will help direct decisions on the technology integration phase of the project. To assure buy-in and avoid missteps, involve representatives from every function in the firm. Key business stakeholders – including one or more partners and knowledgeable members of finance, operations, IT, HR, firm administrators and training staff from one or both firms – can bring valuable information to guide decisions.

Conduct a Business Assessment

Review organizational policies affecting IT operations, such as information security policy, code of conduct, cybersecurity protocols, terms of use and data classification policies. Include critical business processes, such as quarterly reporting, tax deadlines and regulatory submissions that might influence the timing of the IT road map. Prioritize employee awareness and avoidance of cyber-risk. Identify any gaps in security controls, evaluate data protection capabilities and compliance safeguards on both firms’ systems.

Review and Document All IT Systems

A comprehensive and thorough review of technology systems is your starting point. Build a list of all the devices, networking tools and applications currently in use. Hold interviews with key users or department managers to identify the firms’ mission-critical applications.

Identify duplicative applications and arrive at a process for deciding which of the two firms’ current applications will go forward to better support the combined firm. This process may afford an opportunity to evaluate and select an entirely new application suite for the merged organization and to retire outdated or underperforming existing applications from both firms.

Create a scoring system to assess which applications to keep, replace, upgrade or retire. Scoring will help the team evaluate options and select the best solution. Considerations for scoring may include:

How well does the application align with the goals and objectives of the post-merger firm?

Is the application widely accessible, dependable and in active use?

Does the application contain critical data that should be retained or migrated to a new system?

Does it integrate with other core applications the firm will keep?

How much does the application cost per year? (Include licensing, capital costs and often hidden costs for support and maintenance).

Practice Management: The Hub of the Firm

Many firms rely heavily on a practice management platform – a ubiquitous work environment that supports the firm’s operations, from onboarding, client and document management to time, billing and payments.

Most of the post-merger IT project efforts in integration, migration and training will involve the practice management system. Because it is often the most widely used application in firms and touches so many aspects of the business, this is the priority application to focus on.

Monitor Vendors and Licenses

Gather all contracts, agreements and commitments with technology vendors and service providers. The goal here is to understand ownership and terms of existing licenses. This information will be helpful in transferring existing licenses or negotiating new user licenses needed for applications the expanded firm will continue to use. In the process, nurture a relationship with each vendor to better understand the scope and quality of services and support it will provide.

Gather and Track Costs

Throughout the project, identify all merger-related costs, including technology implementation, data migration, application integrations or customizations. Also include the ongoing costs of licenses, training, consulting, support and maintenance.

Create Migration Plans

Data is your firm’s most important asset, so project planning is critical to avoid missteps leading to exposure or loss of data. Perform end-to-end data profiling to understand the quality and quantity of data in source applications. Determine which data needs to be integrated or migrated. Data integrity checks, deduplication, optimization and cleanups may be required.

Fortunately, working with an experienced practice management provider is one of the best ways to mitigate costly delays during the data migration process. Expert vendors can help minimize firm disruption and maintain data quality in the transition to a new practice management system. Look to your cloud practice management provider for tips for a successful data migration.

Protect Archived Data

Legal and compliance regulations may require that certain personal, business and financial records must be retained for a particular length of time. Consider both active and historical data when creating your migration plan. Work with records management and administration experts to identify proper data retention requirements.

Ensure Security

To ensure merger or acquisition activity does not compromise security, do a thorough security assessment of both firms. Consistency of protocols and training across the merged firm is paramount. Evaluate and update data privacy policies, access controls, virus protection and firewalls.

Ensure the use of data encryption, multifactor authentication and secured backups. Encourage strong passwords and enforce regular password changes. Include security awareness training for users on best practices for protecting data and recognizing ransomware, phishing attempts and other threats.

Summary

When your accounting firm goes through a merger, you are not just joining workforces, cultures and client lists. A successful merger must deal with reconciling, updating and merging two different IT environments.

By heeding the business strategies that inspired the merger and involving stakeholders, including IT and vendors, in the process, you will be better positioned to successfully meld two organizations into one secure, productive and more successful firm. The whole can often be more than the sum of its parts when your technology transition plan is thorough and efficiently executed.