Xero Unveils the Future of New Reports

Xero, the global small business platform, today unveiled that it will roll out a series of significant technology and design updates to new reports over the next six months, to help accountants and bookkeepers unearth and present valuable insights for clients.

The new updates are part of Xero’s broader investment in reporting, to help advisors and small businesses easily customize reports, get answers fast and streamline their financial analysis.

Recent improvements to new reports include greater control over accounts and balances in the Account Transactions report, and powerful one-click settings that tailor reports to suit user needs. It also includes enhancements to Xero’s report styles in Xero HQ, giving users the ability to change font sizes, as well as adding preset and custom watermarks.

Over the next few months, Xero users will notice a variety of other enhancements, including:

new ways to access and search for reports

the ability to customize content and layout

add cell annotations

build management reports

With more editing options and a refreshed design, accountants and bookkeepers will be able to better customize reports to suit their unique needs and style.

The investment in new reports comes as Xero recently launched Xero Analytics Plus, bringing powerful predictions and accurate forecasting to customers.