Xero Advisor Directory Has New Matchmaking Tool

Xero’s Advisor Directory was built to help small businesses find Xero accountants and bookkeepers in the same city or region. As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses and accounting and bookkeeping firms think about how and where they work, Xero has evolved its Advisor Directory to take into account industry, business maturity and regional ambitions, not just a physical location.

While businesses can still use the Advisor Directory to search by location, the new tool will give those who sign up a tailored list of potential individual advisors, curated by Xero’s matchmaking algorithms. Once connected, advisors can focus on providing small businesses with the professional advice they need to bolster their cash flow, build on new financial opportunities and find the right business and technology tools to operate effectively.

This latest tool in the Advisor Directory lists individual advisors and markets their unique expertise and skills to potential clients.

In addition, in the US, Xero has partnered with Salesforce to tap into their joined network and help businesses find the right advisor faster.