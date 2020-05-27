Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Keeping Your Firm Operational During a Pandemic

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover
Tags:

XCM Users to Receive New API for Engagement Task Data

XCM, a provider of cloud-based workflow and productivity enablement solutions for tax and accounting professionals, has launched a new application programming interface (API) to retrieve audit information from XCMworkflow.

May 27th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

The new API is part of the XCMapi group of over 50 APIs that enable firms and businesses to access and update their XCMworkflow® or XCMscheduler® data.

As part of the overall connectivity strategy, APIs enable the XCM application to talk to third party solutions and exchange data to extend the value already provided to XCM customers.  This latest API will allow XCM customers to access their engagement task information, including key dates and acceptance details. This data is typically captured throughout the lifecycle of an audit engagement and used to create a number of unique reporting needs, often leveraged during peer review.

XCMapi already provides the ability for customers to comingle data across their tech stack for enhanced reporting. When used in conjunction with other companies’ APIs, data can be updated across systems. For example, this new API could be used to access data within XCM to further expand engagement integration and broader firm analytics.

XCMapi authorizes developers to select which data can be connected to or extracted from XCM. It comes with software developers kit (SDK) and uses industry standard REST API capabilities to connect XCM with any other programs that leverage client, entity, task, employee, scheduling, or time information.

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

Cash Flow Forecasting in a Pandemic

Bookkeeping
Cash Flow Forecast

Should You Register as an Investment Advisor?

Growth
qualified investment advice

Keeping Your Firm Operational During a Pandemic

Guide
Guide cover
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.