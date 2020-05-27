XCM Users to Receive New API for Engagement Task Data

The new API is part of the XCMapi group of over 50 APIs that enable firms and businesses to access and update their XCMworkflow® or XCMscheduler® data.

As part of the overall connectivity strategy, APIs enable the XCM application to talk to third party solutions and exchange data to extend the value already provided to XCM customers. This latest API will allow XCM customers to access their engagement task information, including key dates and acceptance details. This data is typically captured throughout the lifecycle of an audit engagement and used to create a number of unique reporting needs, often leveraged during peer review.

XCMapi already provides the ability for customers to comingle data across their tech stack for enhanced reporting. When used in conjunction with other companies’ APIs, data can be updated across systems. For example, this new API could be used to access data within XCM to further expand engagement integration and broader firm analytics.

XCMapi authorizes developers to select which data can be connected to or extracted from XCM. It comes with software developers kit (SDK) and uses industry standard REST API capabilities to connect XCM with any other programs that leverage client, entity, task, employee, scheduling, or time information.