Wolters Kluwer Has Audit Data Analytics Resources

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has launched a library of complimentary Audit Data Analytics Resources designed to help audit practitioners in tax and accounting firms move away from a traditional data sampling approach when conducting audit engagements and toward analyzing all client transactions in real time.

The library will be updated regularly with content developed by auditors for auditors, including topical blog posts from subject matter experts, video testimonials from audit professionals already taking advantage of data analytics, tips on how to best leverage the TeamMate® Analytics solution for audit test automation, and more.

The newly launched library of Audit Data Analytics Resources will provide both existing customers as well as CPA firms interested in purchasing the TeamMate® Analytics solution with practical guidance and user insights with the goal of delivering higher quality audits for their clients.

TeamMate® Analytics is designed to simplify audit test automation to the point that a data specialist isn’t needed to configure common tests. TeamMate® Analytics offers more than 150 tools specifically designed to meet the data analysis needs of CPA firm auditors and accountants, as well as internal audit and controls professionals. It supports analytic testing with configurable modules that automate audit tests.

In addition, the Expert Analyzer tool allows the automation of multi-step analysis with an intuitive graphical workflow designer that supports multiple datasets and imports directly from a PDF. Accessed from within Microsoft Excel®, the TeamMate® Analytics solution includes analytical tools such as gap and duplicate detection, Benford’s testing, Monetary Unit Sampling, and stratification.