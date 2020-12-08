Wolters Kluwer Adds to Engagement Organizer

With new Engagement Organizer capabilities, clients can now easily upload documents into a secure portal by the date required by their auditor. Firms can upload templates or documents their clients need to complete and take advantage of tools that facilitate the back-and-forth dialogue for questions and notes.
New Engagement Organizer features include:
- Identity Management application. A secure method for firm and client users to set up profile information used for securely identifying the user when authenticating for Engagement Organizer
- New login process. Firm staff must now provide the firm's CCH account number when logging into Engagement Organizer and emails sent from Engagement Organizer to client users provides a new URL link that includes their unique login ID.
- Retention end date. A retention end date can now be set for each organizer based on a firm's file retention policies. Users can search for organizers based on the retention end date to locate organizers that should be considered for deletion.
- Cloud collaboration. Firm staff can quickly and easily request and share information with customers from anywhere, at any time.
- Document request tracking. Auditors and clients can easily track all requested documents throughout the duration of the engagement.
- Automatic notifications. Staff gets automatically notified when an organizer is ready for the client, when changes are made by the auditor or the client and when requests are outstanding and the due date is approaching.
Replies (0)
Please login or register to join the discussion.
There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.