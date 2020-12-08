Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Fueling Practice Profits With the Cloud

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover
Tags:

Wolters Kluwer Adds to Engagement Organizer

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has added features to the Engagement Organizer in its CCH ProSystem fx Engagement integrated audit management solution.

Dec 8th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

With new Engagement Organizer capabilities, clients can now easily upload documents into a secure portal by the date required by their auditor. Firms can upload templates or documents their clients need to complete and take advantage of tools that facilitate the back-and-forth dialogue for questions and notes.

New Engagement Organizer features include:

  1. Identity Management application. A secure method for firm and client users to set up profile information used for securely identifying the user when authenticating for Engagement Organizer
  2. New login process. Firm staff must now provide the firm's CCH account number when logging into Engagement Organizer and emails sent from Engagement Organizer to client users provides a new URL link that includes their unique login ID.
  3. Retention end date. A retention end date can now be set for each organizer based on a firm's file retention policies. Users can search for organizers based on the retention end date to locate organizers that should be considered for deletion.
  4. Cloud collaboration. Firm staff can quickly and easily request and share information with customers from anywhere, at any time.
  5. Document request tracking. Auditors and clients can easily track all requested documents throughout the duration of the engagement.
  6. Automatic notifications. Staff gets automatically notified when an organizer is ready for the client, when changes are made by the auditor or the client and when requests are outstanding and the due date is approaching.
Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

SurePrep and Ledgible Form Crypto Tax Partnership

Accounting Software News
Mobile News

Real Estate Owner Can’t Fit Under Tax Threshold

IRS
Rental property losses

Fueling Practice Profits With the Cloud

Guide
Guide cover
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.