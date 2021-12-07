Value-pricing App Bookgel Launches to Public

Cloud-based value-pricing app Bookgel has officially launched after a successful crowdfunding campaign earlier this year. Bookgel implements artificial intelligence to guide CPAs and other accounting professionals through a structured process that helps them to secure new business and reprice existing clients.

The app was developed by accounting experts Allan Ratafia and Marc Howard and uses a proprietary algorithm to produce an optimal fee and prompts accountants to ask precise questions of clients. The app draws from 50 different factors and automatically checks more than 100 data points such as niche, entity type, location, condition of books, the complexity of work, revenue and upsell opportunities.

Accountants can use the app to show clients how much they will save by working with them before providing them with a fee based on the algorithm. Bookgel will then share a proposal with the client that, once signed, will prompt automatic payments.

Ratafia and Howard previously developed BizPayO, a web-based platform for accountants to handle online payments, proposals and automated Google reviews. Via the BizPayO platform, Ratafia and Howard gathered pricing data indicating that accountants weren't closing as quickly or as frequently as they could be.

In addition, Bookgel is designed guide CPAs and other accounting professionals in closing a deal and getting the fee right the first time.

Ratafia is a CPA who began his career at Price Waterhouse and Co. He is now the president of Build Your Firm, a practice development firm dedicated to the accounting industry. Howard previously worked as a business analyst at Gartner and has more than 15 years of experience building and scaling high-growth organizations.

Bookgel is now accepting a limited number of firms, and the first 50 firms to work with Bookgel will receive special "early adopter" benefits, including a lifetime discount on pricing. Accountants can learn more about Bookgel by visiting www.bookgel.com.