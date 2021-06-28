Updates to Payments and Payroll for QuickBooks

New offerings from Intuit QuickBooks this month include invoicing enhancements for QuickBooks Payments and updates to QuickBooks Payroll. This article covers the highlights of these changes users will see in the respective platforms.

QuickBooks Payments and Invoicing Enhancements

To help improve overall cash flow and the speed of payment through our products, we’ve recently rolled out a host of innovations to QuickBooks Invoice solution. Specifically:

Autopay and schedule pay: Now, invoices sent on QuickBooks feature autopay and schedule pay functionality. Autopay allows a client’s customers to securely save their payment information and set up automatic payments for recurring invoices. Additionally, for single invoices, they’re given the option to schedule payment for a preferred date. This new functionality works for ACH and card transactions, and is available for clients who have QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Payments accounts. To set up, business owners simply need to send their next recurring invoice or single invoice with QuickBooks Payments turned “on.” Estimates: QuickBooks Payments is also updating the invoicing product experience to mirror the entire workflow of their interaction with a customer. Easy to craft at a desk or on the go, you can create a professional looking estimate in a few minutes. With this new feature, QuickBooks Invoicing solution provides one process that aligns with the lifecycle of the business relationship with a customer -- from getting an estimate approved, getting a deposit, and then being able to convert that estimate into an invoice for final payment -- simplifying how small businesses work. Once a customer accepts an estimate, QuickBooks automatically turns it into an invoice, taking work off of the business owner’s plate and helping them to get paid faster with the peace of mind of an upfront deposit, while getting a jump on cash flow. These features will be rolling out to eligible QuickBooks Payments customers in the coming weeks.

QuickBooks Online Payroll Updates

New this month, Intuit is introducing some exciting updates to QuickBooks Payroll, helping users save time and remain compliant, including: