Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Fueling Practice Profits with the Cloud

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover New
Tags:

Swizznet Buys RightSize Solutions

Cloud hosting service Swizznet has acquired RightSize Solutions, a provider of IT management and cloud solutions for independent registered investment advisers (RIAs).

Nov 6th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Based in Lenexa, Kan., RightSize Solutions has been helping financial advisors use technology to gain a competitive advantage and do better business since 2002.The company was also named the #1 cloud hosting service provider to financial advisors in the T3 Software Survey.

With this transaction, Swizznet has expanded its cybersecurity, compliance enforcement and managed technology services portfolio for the accounting profession and the financial services industry as a whole. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Swizznet is part of the Bluff Point Associates private equity portfolio of information technology companies.

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

CPAs Can Have a Tech State of Mind

Trends
person grabbing at colored images

Hubdoc Adds Machine Learning to Xero Features

Accounting Software News
Mobile News

Fueling Practice Profits with the Cloud

Guide
Guide cover New
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.