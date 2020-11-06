Swizznet Buys RightSize Solutions

Based in Lenexa, Kan., RightSize Solutions has been helping financial advisors use technology to gain a competitive advantage and do better business since 2002.The company was also named the #1 cloud hosting service provider to financial advisors in the T3 Software Survey.

With this transaction, Swizznet has expanded its cybersecurity, compliance enforcement and managed technology services portfolio for the accounting profession and the financial services industry as a whole. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Swizznet is part of the Bluff Point Associates private equity portfolio of information technology companies.