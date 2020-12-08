SurePrep and Ledgible Form Crypto Tax Partnership
SurePrep and Legible have joined forces to automate virtual currency and crypto tax compliance for professionals. This partnership was formed to help tax professionals have the tools and technology necessary to meet the expected increase in compliance activity generated by the recent IRS change moving the virtual currency question to the first page of the Form 1040.
