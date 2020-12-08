SurePrep and Ledgible Form Crypto Tax Partnership

Ledgible Tax Pro is a crypto currency tax solution designed for the unique needs of accounting and tax professionals. SurePrep’s TaxCaddy and 1040SCAN are taxpayer collaboration and scan-and-populate solutions in the tax and accounting field.

SurePrep now recognizes Ledgible Tax Pro’s 8949 output and exports the data to the leading tax software which eliminates the need for one-off or exception processing for crypto tax clients.

The two companies are hosting a joint webinar on December 29 at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern to showcase how the combined solutions automate virtual currency and crypto tax compliance for tax professionals.