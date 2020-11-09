Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Working from Home When Kids are Homeschooling

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover
Tags:

SmartVault Unveils Accounting Firm Resource Center

SmartVault, a provider of cloud-based document management and client portals for the accounting profession has launched its “Taking Care of Business” resource center for accounting firms and their clients, which can be accessed directly on the SmartVault website.

Nov 9th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

The Taking Care of Business resource center provides a seven-part comprehensive guide for both accounting firms and their small-to-medium business clients. The resource guide was developed in conjunction with accounting profession thought leader, small business owner and CPA, Dawn Brolin of Powerful Accounting.

The Taking Care of Business resource guide includes webinar recordings and how-to articles to help accounting firms plan for their own operational resiliency. It also includes a free, 30-day business continuity plan implementation guide and worksheet template designed to help businesses take action and start their planning using proven, manageable and effective tools.

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

How Can Clients Reduce Expenses Post-Pandemic?

Clients
save money during pandemic

Swizznet Buys RightSize Solutions

Accounting Software News
Mobile News

Working from Home When Kids are Homeschooling

Guide
Guide cover
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.