SmartVault Unveils Accounting Firm Resource Center

The Taking Care of Business resource center provides a seven-part comprehensive guide for both accounting firms and their small-to-medium business clients. The resource guide was developed in conjunction with accounting profession thought leader, small business owner and CPA, Dawn Brolin of Powerful Accounting.

The Taking Care of Business resource guide includes webinar recordings and how-to articles to help accounting firms plan for their own operational resiliency. It also includes a free, 30-day business continuity plan implementation guide and worksheet template designed to help businesses take action and start their planning using proven, manageable and effective tools.