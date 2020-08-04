SmartVault Releases New Platform Enhancements for Accounting Firms

The following features are available now:

1. A new home screen that creates a more intuitive and easy to navigate interface for users as well as providing a foundation for future updates including a fully reimagined guest user experience to make SmartVault even more efficient for clients to use. The new guest experience, which is slated for release in fall 2020, will create a more seamless and efficient end-to-end process for everything from account sign up to uploading files the accounting firm requests.

2. Shared folder icons allow users to quickly and easily see which folders are shared with clients. This is the first feature released based on customer votes via the SmartVault Ideas Portal.

3. SmartVault’s customizable folder templates are now even more flexible, creating a more streamlined experience for customers. In addition to the automated, time-bound folder structures that have been core to SmartVault’s accounting products for many years, administrators can now add new project templates that are suited to ad hoc projects which do not follow the same time structure for every client.

Additional details about the latest update can be found on the SmartVault website.