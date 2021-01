The new Guest View is a major SmartVault platform update for accountants and document preparers who invite their clients to exchange important documents in SmartVault as guest users.

By giving the Guest View a clean, brand new look and feel, along with an intuitive file exchange and management workflow, guests of SmartVault customers now enjoy a user-friendly and frictionless file sharing experience.

Additional details about Guest View can be found on the SmartVault website.