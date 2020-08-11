Small Firm-Focused Solution Coming From Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting

Built specifically for firms that employ up to four tax and accounting professionals, this solution combines the cloud-based tax preparation capabilities of CCH Axcess Tax with the secure CCH Axcess Portal.

Built-in diagnostics with alerts notify users about incomplete returns or tasks, highlight changes requiring review and identify conflicts to be resolved. A user-friendly interface and customizable client correspondence templates can be saved and reused to simplify adoption and onboarding.

Collaboration features help drive productivity and customer satisfaction. An integrated dashboard eliminates wait time by immediately notifying staff when a return needs attention.

Data is protected and stored in a data center with hardware and Web Application Firewalls, secure network architecture and intrusion protection. Advanced data encryption techniques are used to secure client files uploaded to CCH Axcess Portal.