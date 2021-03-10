ScanSnap Offers iX1600 With ScanSnap Cloud

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. has introduced its ScanSnap iX1600 now with ScanSnap Cloud, which with a variety of popular cloud services for accounting firms and business ScanSnap customers.

This offering allows users to digitize, save and organize documents, business cards, receipts, photos and more to the cloud service of your choice, with the simplicity of one-touch. The software automatically detects and classifies your scanned files by type, such as documents, receipts, business cards and photos and sends it to the appropriate cloud service based on pre-set profiles.

By connecting wirelessly to your computer and smart devices, you can send digitized documents to the cloud for quick access anytime, anywhere and use the iX1600 directly with iOS and Android enabled smartphones and tablets, sharing documents quickly and easily to popular cloud destinations, or by saving to your computer.

With ScanSnap Cloud, each document is automatically digitized, uploaded, named based on content type (when possible) and saved where it belongs. ScanSnap Cloud currently works with 14 cloud enabled partners, some of which include:

Box

Dropbox

Evernote

Google Drive

Microsoft OneDrive

Hubdoc

LedgerDocs

Shoeboxed

The ScanSnap iX1600 itself was recently introduced and is available in black or white for $495.00. It was introduced alongside a USB-only model, ScanSnap iX1400 available in black for $395.00. Both versions integrate with ScanSnap Cloud and the company’s software vendor partners. More details are available at Fujitsu Scanners: Cloud for Enterprise.