Sage Launches New Accountant Partner Program

Sage has a new program designed to empower accountant partners to grow and scale with technology, business development, and educational services.

Jul 29th 2021
Sage has launched Sage 20 for 20, an accountant accelerator program designed to provide partners with solutions and resources essential to grow and scale their business. 

Specifically, in exchange for 20 customer referrals a quarter, participating partners will have exclusive access to a cloud tech stack for firm growth and scalability, such as robotic process automation (RPA), digital marketing and SEO. In addition, partners receive access to on-demand Sage University training courses, such as Sage Consulting Academy and Innovation and Business Process Improvements (BPI) Consulting.

Sage 20 for 20 also offers a live Diversity/Inclusion Consulting Principles session facilitated by Nayo Carter-Gray, CEO of 1st Step Accounting. The program was created based on direct accounting partner insights on what they are looking for most from a partner program.

Sage recognizes that partners understand their business goals and objectives but are eager to take their business to the next level. As a result, Sage 20 for 20 meets partners where they are and supports their growth.

Partners that participated in the pre-launch are already reaping the program benefits. Leveraging the SEO services, accountant partners are significantly improving their SEO status. One partner went from page six to page one of a Google Search in just 30 days.

More information on Sage 20 for 20 is available here.

