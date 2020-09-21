Sage Launches AI-Powered Timesheets App Built Directly into the Sage Intacct Cloud

Built directly into the Sage Intacct cloud, Sage Intelligent Time was designed to provide continuous, timely and accurate insights to better manage billable time in services-based businesses. Automated time entry based on activity means time is continuously collected and offers the ability to include smaller activities, such as email, that are often too time-intensive to track manually.

Sage Intelligent Time features a user-friendly mobile application, enabling service professionals with the ability to review and record billable time while working on the go. User privacy is built into Sage Intelligent Time. The user is in complete control what types of information to provide to their personal time assistant.

The activity data collected by the time assistant is visible only to the user. Once Sage Intelligent Time suggests a time entry, the user can review and adjust it before applying each suggested entry using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

Sage Intelligent Time is currently in the Early Adopter phase. It will be generally available from Sage Intacct and its network of channel partners in the U.S. in the next quarter. To learn more about Sage Intelligent Time, visit the Sage Intelligent Time product page.