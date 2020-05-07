Rootworks Now a Part of Right Networks Due to Purchase

Cloud hosting service provider Right Networks has purchased Rootworks, a firm-improvement organization, serving small to mid-sized accounting firms across the country.

While financial information about the move was not disclosed, Right Networks’ position on the buy focuses on deepening its connection to the accounting profession. Rootworks will continue to operate as an independent line of business within Right Networks, with founder Darren Root serving as Rootworks GM and Right Networks VP of Market Strategy.

Root claims the move offers his organization “enterprise level” support for its Modern Firm Performance Platform – a platform composed of front-office tools and resources, supported by ongoing guidance and an established peer community, to manage, organize and execute on all aspects of tech-enabled firm functions.