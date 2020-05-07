Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Keeping Your Firm Operational During a Pandemic

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover New
Tags:

Rootworks Now a Part of Right Networks Due to Purchase

May 7th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Cloud hosting service provider Right Networks has purchased Rootworks, a firm-improvement organization, serving small to mid-sized accounting firms across the country.

While financial information about the move was not disclosed, Right Networks’ position on the buy focuses on deepening its connection to the accounting profession. Rootworks will continue to operate as an independent line of business within Right Networks, with founder Darren Root serving as Rootworks GM and Right Networks VP of Market Strategy.

Root claims the move offers his organization “enterprise level” support for its Modern Firm Performance Platform – a platform composed of front-office tools and resources, supported by ongoing guidance and an established peer community, to manage, organize and execute on all aspects of tech-enabled firm functions.

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

Can I Deduct Unpaid Severance?

IRS
app advisory service

How Tax Pros Are Evolving

Growth
man juggling office items

Keeping Your Firm Operational During a Pandemic

Guide
Guide cover New
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.