Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Roadmap to Reduce Pandemic-Related Tax Fraud Risks

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover New
Tags:

Roger Has Been Acquired by FLEETCOR

Global business payments company FLEETCOR Technologies has acquired Roger, a global accounts payable (AP) cloud software platform for small businesses.

Jan 29th 2021
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but the purchase will effectively provide FLEETCOR with a modern automation platform for B2B online bill payment. The platform helps SMBs gather and scan invoices and receipts, eliminate manual data entry using machine learning technology, approve and execute payments, setup automated workflows, and sync to accounting systems including QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Xero, and others in real time.

In addition to small businesses, accounting firms in North America and Europe use, refer and resell the platform today in connection with their customers.

For accountants and bookkeepers, Roger's Advisors platform automates client accounting services, helping advisors take on more clients, uncover new revenue models and design their practice for growth.

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

How the Tax Court Upholds IRS Employment Choices

IRS
tax write-offs

How to Avoid Burning Out During Tax Season

Practice Excellence
burning out busy season

Roadmap to Reduce Pandemic-Related Tax Fraud Risks

Guide
Guide cover New
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.