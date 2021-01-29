Roger Has Been Acquired by FLEETCOR

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but the purchase will effectively provide FLEETCOR with a modern automation platform for B2B online bill payment. The platform helps SMBs gather and scan invoices and receipts, eliminate manual data entry using machine learning technology, approve and execute payments, setup automated workflows, and sync to accounting systems including QuickBooks Online, Sage Intacct, Xero, and others in real time.

In addition to small businesses, accounting firms in North America and Europe use, refer and resell the platform today in connection with their customers.

For accountants and bookkeepers, Roger's Advisors platform automates client accounting services, helping advisors take on more clients, uncover new revenue models and design their practice for growth.