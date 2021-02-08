Rippling Launches Time & Attendance Tool

Rippling’s Time & Attendance was designed to automates the entire employee time tracking process from check-in to paycheck. It empowers users to create automated workflows that resolve issues before they happen and build custom policies to manage efficiently.

Primary features and benefits of Rippling’s new Time & Attendance solution include:

Customize policies for the way you work. Rippling enables users to build out their org chart and company holiday schedule in one place, they can create new policies and have them apply to every employee, without the need to import any new information.

Automated workflows give you full visibility and control. Rippling also keeps track of every time card so users don't have to. Just build efficient workflows once, and Rippling will notify users before issues arise—like when an employee is approaching overtime. Rippling even helps automate the approval process.

Built-in functionality to keep workplaces safe and compliant. Rippling has pre-built every state’s minimum wage, break policies and overtime pay rules into their core product. In fact, whenever users hire a worker in a new state, default overtime and break policies are automatically created and enforced based on that state’s policies so users are never at risk for financial penalties. Users can also create custom reports that leverage T&A specific variables like missed breaks, gross overtime pay, or timecard change history to run comprehensive compliance audits.

Seamlessly integrated with payroll and HRIS. Users will also be able to configure automated reminders to all approvers of time to ensure employee hours are approved before each payroll deadline. Users can even automatically trigger multiple approval chains or specify a new approver in the case the main approver is on PTO. When users run payroll, admins can review and approve necessary timecards right inside a pay run to avoid payment delays.

In addition, Rippling integrates with accounting systems like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Xero and QuickBooks Online to automatically post a journal entry into their general ledger with all the data mapped as it needs to be.