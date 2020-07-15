Right Networks, which offers cloud-enabled technology solutions for accounting firms and small businesses, has released enhancements to Transaction Pro for QuickBooks Online.

Transaction Pro is a provider of data import/export tools and services for the global QuickBooks user community. Right Networks purchased Florida-based Transaction Pro nearly two years ago for an undisclosed sum.

Accountants and bookkeepers can now connect all of their QuickBooks Online customers under one subscription and provide an unlimited number of users with access. Users can have different roles—owners, administrators or participants—with different levels of access. Users are notified by email of access or permission changes, and permissions are automatically updated when companies or users are removed.

The dashboard allows viewers to see all users in their subscription, their access levels and their total company connections. With one click, owners and admins can give users access to companies, change billing access level or delete users.

Transaction Pro products are available at www.transactionpro.com.