Rewind Updates Copy for QuickBooks Online

Part of the Rewind Backups app, Copy was designed to allow users to automatically transfer data between QuickBooks Online files with ease. Available to all QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Online Accountant plans, Rewind Copy gives users multiple ways to move and leverage data, eliminating hours of manual importing and exporting client files.

With Rewind Copy, bookkeepers and accountants can onboard new clients faster, test new apps risk-free or make cloud audits easier. Copy is a premium feature of the Rewind Backups app available for QuickBooks Online users.

Launched in 2017, Rewind Backups protects vital, individual client data in QuickBooks Online. Clients need the ability to quickly recover from human error, cyber attacks and botched app integrations. Rewind Copy will be available at a price of $29 per copy.