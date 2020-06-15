Seth2016
Rewind Introduces Client Data Transfer Tool for QuickBooks Online

Rewind, a data control solutions provider for web accounting tools, has launched Rewind Copy for QuickBooks Online, which allows users to more easily transfer client file data.

Jun 15th 2020
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Rewind Copy was designed to give users a way to quickly set up a new client and migrate their data - eliminating hours of manually importing files. Previously, QuickBooks Online customers could only transfer company files by exporting and importing manual entries.

With Rewind Copy, bookkeepers and accountants can onboard new clients by copying pre-configured template files with standardized settings and charts of accounts, eliminating the need to rebuild from scratch each time. Rewind Copy also allows users to move customers to different plans or set up a test file with real data for any changes, without affecting existing books. 

Current Rewind Backups customers can access Rewind Copy through their Backups application. New users will need to download the app and can find information on both products in the QuickBooks Online Store. During its limited beta period, Rewind Copy will be free for all users who have an active Rewind Backups subscription.

