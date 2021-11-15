QuickBooks Online Has Accountant-Specific Updates

Intuit unveiled new updates across the QuickBooks ecosystem designed to help accountants better serve their small business clients, grow their practices and scale their impact. These accountant-specific innovations include a new Revenue Share Program, Books Review and Transaction Collaboration, the launch of a new QuickBooks Online Windows app, Payroll Certification, ProAdvisor Support and more.

New “Revenue Share” Program

The new program expands ProAdvisor Preferred Pricing through the launch of Revenue Share. Instead of adding a client through QuickBooks Online Accountant (QBOA) and paying for their QuickBooks Online (QBO) account, this new program will soon let accountants get out of managing billing, provides clients with a discount, and compensates accountants for bringing clients on to the QuickBooks Online platform.

Through QBOA, whenever an accountant starts a new QBO or QBO Payroll subscription, they’ll choose revenue share as the billing option. Clients pay Intuit each month, while the accountant receives 30 percent of the billed price for the next 12 months.

This option means accountants spend less time managing client billing, giving them more time to serve as strategic advisors to clients. Should an accountant prefer to continue receiving the ongoing discount by paying for a client’s QBO account directly, the ProAdvisor Preferred Pricing program will continue to support that.

Intuit is preparing to open the Revenue Share feature up to accounting professionals. Anyone interested in being an early adopter of this program can sign up at this link.

Books Review and Transaction Collaboration

Introduced last year, Month-End Review is now being adapted to be applied to more processes and further help accountants deliver client books -- even outside of the monthly window. Now called Books Review, new capabilities have been added to the workflow including Bookkeeping Setup and Bookkeeping Wrap-up, with Transaction Collaboration coming soon.

Bookkeeping Setup: This new feature is designed to make it easier to make adjustments to the opening balance, sort out issues like disconnected bank accounts and redundant accounts on the chart of accounts, all in one place -- preventing annoying rework.

Bookkeeping Wrap-up: This feature is built to allow accountants to prepare a set of tailored reports that provide insight into a client’s business and serves as a tangible work deliverable of accountants' value. Accountants can edit, customize, and then send these tailored report packages to clients, all from within QBOA.

Transaction Collaboration: Coming soon, this feature addresses the pain of getting missing information from clients. Within the QBOA workflow, accountants will be able to request information. Clients will get a notification and also see transaction collaboration requests in the My Accountant tab, when they log in to their QBO account. They can open the request and provide the information for review, all without leaving QuickBooks.

QuickBooks Online Advanced App for Windows

Earlier this year, Intuit unlocked QuickBooks Online Advanced for accountants for free. Now, going a step further, accountants will have access to the QuickBooks Online Advanced app for Windows -- all completely free for their practice.

The free app is available for download and designed to help all QBOA users manage their QBO clients, no matter what version of QBO they are using. To get the app, go to the QBO Advanced Books via QBOA, click on the gear icon, look for the link for the app to download it, and log in.

Accountants will be able to access their full client list and even have multiple accounts open simultaneously, enabling bookkeepers to navigate quickly without having to constantly switch back and forth between clients. Additionally, this is installed software, not via a Web browser.

ProAdvisor QuickBooks Online Payroll Certification

Now available in a ProAdvisor’s portal is the new QuickBooks Online Payroll Certification. This payroll training is designed to help accountants with live and on-demand product and compliance training, plus a certification prep course and the qualifying exam.

ProAdvisor Support

Finally, updates on ProAdvisor support were outlined, including and bringing it back to the United States. Four focus areas for improving ProAdvisor support include:

Decreasing wait times

Connecting ProAdvisors to knowledgeable agents

Routing calls to the right agents

Hiring more U.S.-based agents

Already, 100 percent of ProAdvisor support for Elite and Platinum ProAdvisors are in the U.S. All Gold ProAdvisors will experience U.S.-based support by December, and Silver members by early next year.