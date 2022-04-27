QuickBooks Online Advanced Now Syncs with Excel

Intuit has released Spreadsheet Sync for QuickBooks Online Advanced (Advanced), which was built to enable two-way synching with Excel.

Spreadsheet Sync was designed to minimize manual data entry and the complications of .CSV file imports and exports without having to use or learn a completely new tool. Customers can now connect their QuickBooks Online Advanced data directly to Excel, enabling them to build customized reports and analyses, and perform bulk uploads and edits, without compromising on convenience or data accuracy.

These live-data reporting capabilities let customers bulk upload and edit transactions from Excel back to QuickBooks. Customers can consolidate data from multiple companies in Advanced.

Key Benefits:

Keeps data in sync : Add and edit data in bulk in Excel and sync it directly to Advanced. Spreadsheet Sync helps users avoid manual errors and provides confidence in accuracy of data.

: Add and edit data in bulk in Excel and sync it directly to Advanced. Spreadsheet Sync helps users avoid manual errors and provides confidence in accuracy of data. Deeper financial insights : Track business performance by leveraging Excel to customize reports with Advanced data. Pre-made templates, consolidated reports for multiple companies, and refreshed data are accessible in a single click.

: Track business performance by leveraging Excel to customize reports with Advanced data. Pre-made templates, consolidated reports for multiple companies, and refreshed data are accessible in a single click. Combined power of Excel and Advanced: Manipulate data and create flexible workflows with familiar tools when Excel and Advanced work together.

To learn more about Spreadsheet Sync, visit: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/r/quickbooks-online/whats-new-in-quickbooks-online-april-2022/