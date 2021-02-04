QuickBooks Online Accountants Getting Upgrade

Intuit's QuickBooks Online Accountant move is designed to give accountants access to new features such as custom reporting and batch transactions -- all at no cost, and without the loss of any data or functionality.

QuickBooks Online Advanced was built to help accountants grow their firm, scale processes and magnify the impact of their work for clients. It also provides bookkeeping professionals with the ability to track important details with enhanced custom fields as well as the ability to visualize performance with custom reports and charts.

QuickBooks Advanced Online has features including Batch Transactions and the ability to define and automate specific tasks and workflows. Finally, QuickBooks Online Advanced assists with organization, integrating seamlessly with Google Sheets, and soon, the ability to create custom roles for team members.

In addition to the above, QuickBooks Online Advanced offers customization features to promote the success of each individual firm -- including servicing niches, maintaining charts of accounts and considering the needs of a diverse set of clients. Some of the key customizable features include:

Custom Fields: This feature allows accountants to track and analyze unique data at any level of granularity to run a better business. Forty-eight custom fields are supported, with up to 12 fields available for each customer, vendor, sales forms, purchase order, and other expenses. Users can sort, filter, group by, and display information in columns of fields in three reports: custom contact list, vendor contact list, and unpaid bills.

Custom Chart Builder: A highly requested feature of accountants, this allows users to increase their advisory services by creating custom KPI dashboards for clients. The custom charts empower clients to make better-informed business decisions, with at-a-glance data provided on key business metrics. Additionally, users can set a comparison while creating a custom chart, allowing for comparing key data against the same period in the previous year. Preset charts also include viewing business performance over the fiscal year under a “time period” option.

Custom Roles Expansion: Soon, accountants will be able to customize user access and ensure only the right people see the right information. This allows users to get even more granular with more pre-set roles to use and expand.

Performance Center: This feature allows accountants to track business performance and gain valuable insights with customizable, presentation-ready reports.

To learn about Advanced, QuickBooks is offering webinars and trainings. To access self-paced learning modules and training webinars, accountants just need to login to QBOA, go to the ProAdvisor tab and select Training.