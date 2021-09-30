QuickBooks Desktop 2022 Features Key Updates

Intuit has introduced QuickBooks Desktop 2022, which includes new capabilities with major money movement, data sync and speed improvements that will help your small business clients complete more accounting tasks quicker.

Below is a brief dive into the core updates made to the product.

QuickBooks Desktop 2022 Subscription Offering

QuickBooks Desktop 2022 is transitioning to a subscription model with QuickBooks Desktop Pro and Premier and QuickBooks Desktop Mac 2022 now being sold as a subscription. They join QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise, which has been a subscription offering for several years.

Transitioning to a subscription model results in several benefits for small businesses, including:

Access to the latest version, with the most up-to-date features, security patches, and support for 3rd party operating system changes

Up to 38 percent faster, more reliable QuickBooks computing power (64-bit)

Unlimited customer support and data recovery at no additional charge (a $299.99 annual value)

Premium time saving and money management features

Increased productivity with the QuickBooks Desktop mobile app

Money Movement

QuickBooks Desktop 2022 comes with new money management capabilities, allowing businesses to more efficiently and effectively manage cash flow, including:

Pay Vendor Bills Digitally : Schedule and pay bills faster within QuickBooks. Use the funding source you want, and the payment in the digital or physical form as your vendors want. Learn more about how you can pay vendors online here.

: Schedule and pay bills faster within QuickBooks. Use the funding source you want, and the payment in the digital or physical form as your vendors want. Learn more about how you can pay vendors online here. Upload Bills : Save time by having QuickBooks automate bill entries from the QuickBooks Desktop mobile app or an email address. Just import and review. See how here.

: Save time by having QuickBooks automate bill entries from the QuickBooks Desktop mobile app or an email address. Just import and review. See how here. Customize and Email Vendor Pay Bill Payment Stubs : Maintain professional and consistent communications by emailing customizable bill payment stubs to your vendors.

: Maintain professional and consistent communications by emailing customizable bill payment stubs to your vendors. Accounts Payable Approval Process : Manage cash flow by defining a customizable approval process for vendor bills received. Confidently delegate accounts payable tasks, knowing you have an established bill approval process before a vendor bill can be processed for payment.

: Manage cash flow by defining a customizable approval process for vendor bills received. Confidently delegate accounts payable tasks, knowing you have an established bill approval process before a vendor bill can be processed for payment. Bill Workflow Approvals : Delegate with confidence, manage cash flow and boost transparency with customizable purchase orders and bill workflow approvals in QuickBooks Enterprise. You can check out how to set up Workflow Approvals here.

: Delegate with confidence, manage cash flow and boost transparency with customizable purchase orders and bill workflow approvals in QuickBooks Enterprise. You can check out how to set up Workflow Approvals here. Payment Links for Payments Users : Quickly and easily collect payments for items that do not require an invoice by sending a payment link.

: Quickly and easily collect payments for items that do not require an invoice by sending a payment link. Instant Deposit for Payments Users : Get your money instantly when customers pay you -- even on late nights, weekends, and holidays.

: Get your money instantly when customers pay you -- even on late nights, weekends, and holidays. Next Day Direct Deposit for Assisted Payroll Users : Get an extra day to run payroll and keep funds in your bank account longer with next-day direct deposit.

: Get an extra day to run payroll and keep funds in your bank account longer with next-day direct deposit. Simplified Assisted Payroll Activation: Setup your Assisted Payroll product and run your first payroll faster with a streamlined and well-guided activation process.

Data Sync

Leveraging advanced technologies, data within QuickBooks Desktop 2022 syncs automatically, saving business owners time through a variety of features, including:

E-commerce Integration : Manage your online sales and inventory in one place by integrating your e-commerce channels with QuickBooks.

: Manage your online sales and inventory in one place by integrating your e-commerce channels with QuickBooks. Attach Documents to Transactions : Simplify attaching documents by uploading directly via the QuickBooks Desktop mobile app. To see how to do this, watch this quick how-to video here.

: Simplify attaching documents by uploading directly via the QuickBooks Desktop mobile app. To see how to do this, watch this quick how-to video here. Choose from Multiple Email Contacts : Send emails more quickly by choosing the right recipients from a list of customer or vendor contacts, reducing miscommunication resulting from manual entry of email addresses.

: Send emails more quickly by choosing the right recipients from a list of customer or vendor contacts, reducing miscommunication resulting from manual entry of email addresses. Cloud Access: Boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and free your team to work from anywhere with cloud access to QuickBooks Enterprise.

Increased Speed

With increased speed, QuickBooks Desktop 2022 is up to 38 percent faster. Powered by Enhanced Computing Power (64-bit compliant), QuickBooks Desktop 2022 allows business clients to accomplish accounting tasks faster.

To learn how to upgrade your version of QuickBooks Desktop, check out this YouTube video, and for more information on QuickBooks Desktop 2022, please visit this site.