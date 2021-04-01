QuickBooks Cash, Payroll Insights and More Coming

New updates from Intuit and the QuickBooks team this month include QuickBooks Cash coming to QuickBooks Online Accountant, a payroll insights dashboard, simplified search within QBO Accountant and the opening of Accountant Council applications.

QuickBooks Cash in QuickBooks Online Accountant

Intuit has started rolling out to accountants and their firms access to QuickBooks Cash, the recently-launched small business bank account and added tools to help accountants manage their firm's cash flow. Accountants will also have the ability to view their clients’ QuickBooks Cash account and Cash Flow Planner pages to help their clients better understand their business finances. Access to QuickBooks Cash and the suite of cash flow tools includes the following:

Consolidated view of current cash balance

Cash Flow Planner, a tool to understand past, present, and future cash ﬂow

Digital bank account with digital envelopes where you can partition funds and save money for future goals and expenditures

Instant access to customer payments for free

Always-available connection

Bill payment

Access to client’s cash overview and CashFlow Planner

The phased rollout of QuickBooks Cash to QuickBooks Online Accountant started in late March and will continue over the coming weeks.

QuickBooks Payroll Insights Dashboard

To provide accountants a central place to view all important payroll tasks for their clients, QuickBooks added a Payroll Insights Dashboard to the client list. This new feature summarizes the top payroll tasks of onboarding, pay day, tax payments and filing dues. This can be accessed in the client tab within QuickBooks Online Accountant and has already begun rolling out to users.

Search Updates Within QuickBooks Online Accountant

Responding to accountants’ feedback to have improved search functionality, Intuit is introducing enhanced search capabilities within QuickBooks Online Accountant (QBOA). Now, ProAdvisors can search for information by entering a phone number, an address or information included in memo fields.

Additionally, users can now search by using multiple criteria (i.e. phone number AND name). Finally, the new search capabilities include a list of the most recent search queries, allowing direct navigation to screens for data creation. These new capabilities can be accessed via the ProAdvisor tab within QuickBooks Online Accountant and is now live for all global QBOA users.

Accountant Council Applications Open

Intuit is now recruiting for the next class of its Accountant Council, a group of tech forward, innovative, accounting professionals that serve a two-year term. The goal of the Accountant Council is to create a forum where Intuit can proactively listen to the voice of our accounting partners to better understand their points of view, challenges and the issues and trends impacting small businesses and the accountants who serve them.

Accountant Council members help Intuit determine future strategy, product development, programs and services for Intuit’s small business, self-employed, accountant and bookkeeper customers and partners. The Council currently meets virtually with the intent to meet in-person when health guidelines allow. To apply, please visit here and submit your application by the April 30th deadline.

To learn more about any of the above enhancements, please visit https://www.firmofthefuture.com/.