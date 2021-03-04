QuickBooks Adds eSignature Capabilities

Intuit has launched DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks to help small businesses digitally sign estimates directly from QuickBooks Online Advanced.

The new DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks is designed to allow business clients to:

Go digital for a faster, more secure turnaround of estimates using e-signature to help close deals quicker.

Streamline sales by automating the estimate process so growing businesses quickly move from quote to cash.

Stay on top of progress with notifications of their DocuSign documents so they can follow up with next steps immediately.

QuickBooks recently launched several integrations as part of its strategy to address the unique pain points of mid-market customers and to create an all-in-one financial and business hub. The DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks application is the latest addition to a list of productivity integrations with QuickBooks app partners, including:

Bill.com: Bill Pay for QuickBooks Online allows customers to pay bills directly inside QuickBooks for more control and visibility.

HubSpot: HubSpot for QuickBooks is an integrated CRM and financial management solution that allows sales and finance teams to work together more efficiently.

LeanLaw: Legal timekeeping and billing app offers two-way integration with QuickBooks.

For more details on DocuSign eSignature Connector by QuickBooks, including promotions and how it works, please visit the QuickBooks Online blog.