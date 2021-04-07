ProConnect and Practice Ignition Join for Tax Pros

Intuit ProConnect has partnered with Practice Ignition with the goal of increasing productivity for tax professionals. Practice Ignition, an automated proposal and payment management software that eliminates administrative tasks, will work in tandem with Intuit’s professional tax products, allowing for a better end-to-end workflow for tax professionals.

Specifically, the ProConnect and Practice Ignition partnership is designed to allow tax professionals to:

Streamline client onboarding with professional proposals and engagement letters

Utilize a flexible proposal editor or proposal options to customize for firm and clients’ needs

Use ready to send, premade or customized proposal templates

Collect a digital signature within minutes

Collect payment details upfront, directly within the engagement letter

Have robust workflows with Practice Ignition, Intuit QuickBooks and Intuit Practice Management integrations

You can learn more at https://info.practiceignition.com/intuit