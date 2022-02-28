Practice Ignition Rebrands to 'Ignition'

Practice Ignition, a client engagement and commerce platform for professional services, has become Ignition, to reflect growth from its core proposal and payment automation solution to a broader client engagement platform, helping accounting, bookkeeping and professional services businesses.

The brand change follows 18 months of product investment to build a scalable and intuitive platform that meets the needs of a diverse and growing customer base in APAC, North America and EMEA. Recently, Ignition raised $50 million in a Series C funding round led by JMI Equity to support global expansion and new sales and marketing capabilities.

The new platform enhancements include conversion rate optimization in the proposal process, to make it easier for a broad range of businesses to renew and upsell services. With more flexible billing options and multiple option proposal templates from leading industry experts and partners, accountants and bookkeepers specifically can complete traditional tasks such as tax strategy and payroll, while delivering new advisory offerings.

The platform also features new integrations as well as enhancements to existing ones. In addition, a new Gusto integration gives users the ability to simplify billing and scale advisory services, while an enhanced Xero Practice Manager adds more flexibility to automate jobs. The enhanced “Review and Pay” online experience gives companies more ways to be paid, including automated payments and invoicing.



Ignition has been driving digital transformation in the professional services industry for almost a decade, allowing a broad range of customers to redesign their client relationships, operations and business development. Over 5,000 accounting and professional services firms around the world use Ignition to win new business with impressive digital proposals, engage clients with a clear scope of work and get paid on time by automating payment collection.

To date, Ignition has helped businesses facilitate over 6.5 million payment transactions and engage more than 1.1 million clients, with over 2.2 million proposals accepted. On average, 52 percent of proposals are accepted within 24 hours.

As part of the rebrand, Ignition also launched a new visual brand identity to highlight its core promise to help its customers to do business with clients more easily and "spark" long-lasting relationships.

Since its launch in 2013, Ignition has thousands of customers and teams in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, the United States and the UK.