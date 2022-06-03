Paychex and Jirav Officially Launch Integration

Paychex has officially launched an integration with Jirav that allows accounting firms using both technology solutions the ability to offer high-value financial planning and analyis(FP&A) advisory services to their clients.

The integration of Paychex workforce and financial data into Jirav’s FP&A solution enables accounting firms to provide reports and insights more quickly with fewer errors by accessing data directly from the system of record and automating the refresh of mission-critical reports for clients.

The integration also provides firms with unique pricing, support, and enablement across the joint offering to empower accounting firms to expand their suite of services to attract, retain, and upsell more clients while increasing profit margins through the ready-made offering that leverages efficiency and automation for forecasting, budgeting, and planning.

If you already have Jirav and Paychex, follow these steps:

1. Log into your Jirav account

2. Navigate to settings

3. Click “connect actuals”

4. Find the “connect” import button next to the Paychex logo and follow the connection instructions

Once connected, you’ll need to complete some simple drag-and-drop mapping of your Paychex data, and then you’ll be mapped and ready to use your data in plans, reports, and insights. After your fields are mapped, tasks like comparing headcount actuals against your forecast, as well as many other reports should be improved and easier to produce.

Paychex and Jirav are each CPA.com technology solution partners, Jirav joined most recently in Oct. 2020.