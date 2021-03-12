OnPay Unveils Resource Center for Accountants

This week, payroll and HR provider OnPay launched The Ledger, a new resource center to help accountants and bookkeepers better serve their small business clients.

OnPay’s internal research shows that more than 60 percent of small business owners consider their accountant to be their most trusted business advisor. To make sure accountants and bookkeepers stay on top of everything they need to earn clients’ trust, the Atlanta-based payroll and HR provider has launched The Ledger, a new blog featuring expert content and original insights.

Timely articles about the finer points of managing payroll and HR topics will make up much of The Ledger’s content, but OnPay will also publish its own original research, as well as practical advice from established voices in the accounting community.

Upon its initial publication, the new blog will covers topics ranging from different ways payroll can fit into an existing practice to the latest PPP updates. OnPay will release new articles, guides and research each month, and it also has plans to add live webinars for more personalized instruction.

For additional information, visit The Ledger.