New OnPoint Cloud-Based Audit Solution Released

OnPoint Audit from CPA.com and CaseWare was built to provide an efficient workflow that reduces manual data entry and redundancies and permits transparent collaboration between colleagues and their clients. Hosted on CaseWare Cloud, OnPoint Audit is the newest solution added to the OnPoint suite of audit and assurance products, offering firms of all sizes improved capabilities and efficiencies to their workflow.

A beta version of the product was released back in January. Some of the key features in the OnPoint Audit app provide firms with:

Intelligent content – Use guided workflows and tailored content to increase productivity, eliminate redundancy and reduce the risk of over/under auditing

– Use guided workflows and tailored content to increase productivity, eliminate redundancy and reduce the risk of over/under auditing Real-time collaboration – Gain more visibility into engagement status, allowing audit teams to collaborate within the same workpaper, with access to real-time information

– Gain more visibility into engagement status, allowing audit teams to collaborate within the same workpaper, with access to real-time information Secure client requests – Auditors can securely request and receive prepared by client data, and automatically link information directly within the engagement file

– Auditors can securely request and receive prepared by client data, and automatically link information directly within the engagement file Integrated analytics – Generate sample size and select samples, perform automated journal entry testing and gather results, all without leaving the engagement file

– Generate sample size and select samples, perform automated journal entry testing and gather results, all without leaving the engagement file Automated financial statements – Produce professional, compliant financial statements in just minutes

To learn more about OnPoint Audit, visit cpa.com/onpointaudit. There are also upcoming webinars and related resources for firms that want to learn more.