Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Editorial Manager/US Team Lead
Share this content
Guide
Sponsored

How to Sell CAS in 2021: Your First Steps

Guide cover New
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews
Tags:

New OnPoint Cloud-Based Audit Solution Released

by

CPA.com and CaseWare International have formally released OnPoint Audit, a cloud-based audit tool is designed to advance the audit approach.

Jul 20th 2021
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Editorial Manager/US Team Lead
Share this content

OnPoint Audit from CPA.com and CaseWare was built to provide an efficient workflow that reduces manual data entry and redundancies and permits transparent collaboration between colleagues and their clients. Hosted on CaseWare Cloud, OnPoint Audit is the newest solution added to the OnPoint suite of audit and assurance products, offering firms of all sizes improved capabilities and efficiencies to their workflow.

A beta version of the product was released back in January. Some of the key features in the OnPoint Audit app provide firms with:

  • Intelligent content – Use guided workflows and tailored content to increase productivity, eliminate redundancy and reduce the risk of over/under auditing
  • Real-time collaboration – Gain more visibility into engagement status, allowing audit teams to collaborate within the same workpaper, with access to real-time information
  • Secure client requests – Auditors can securely request and receive prepared by client data, and automatically link information directly within the engagement file
  • Integrated analytics – Generate sample size and select samples, perform automated journal entry testing and gather results, all without leaving the engagement file
  • Automated financial statements – Produce professional, compliant financial statements in just minutes

To learn more about OnPoint Audit, visit cpa.com/onpointaudit. There are also upcoming webinars and related resources for firms that want to learn more.

Tags:
Leave a comment

Related content

Bookkeeping

How to Balance Helping Clients & Making a Profit

by
growth
Clients

Why Your Startup Needs a Line of Credit

by
self-employed
Guide
Sponsored

How to Sell CAS in 2021: Your First Steps

Guide cover New
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Editorial Manager/US Team Lead
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.