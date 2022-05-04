New Neat Capabilities Enhance Financial Management

The Neat Company now gives users even more options with respect to exporting their financial data, and more capabilities available through its mobile app.

With these latest enhancements, Neat continues to try and simplify small business bookkeeping by making their platform more user-friendly, intuitive, and versatile.

Key new capabilities added to Neat include:

Enhanced Mobile Updates. The Neat mobile app has a streamlined look and feel, and the process of creating and managing invoices from the mobile app has been made simpler – from creating and sending an invoice in just a few taps to a one-tap reminder to pay. Customers can now centrally view all their bank accounts (even across financial institutions) on mobile and pick through a variety of expense categories to organize their transactions. They can also edit the name of their connected accounts so it's easier to identify, assign specific vendors to each transaction, and add custom notes/reminders to their imported items. This mobile app update enables customers to better keep up with their bookkeeping tasks while on the go – reducing or eliminating a pile of “to do” list items at month end.

Transactions Reporting. New transaction reports, quickly generated from the “Reports” Dashboard, give customers a snapshot of what has been going in and out of their accounts. Once run, the reports can be quickly emailed to partners/colleagues, or its contents downloaded for further analysis. Other Neat accounting reports include profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, expense report, spending detail, tax category, spending summary, and sales tax.

Image Improvements. Images of documents, receipts, invoices, and other uploaded items can now be viewed and edited in a large preview window. This makes reviewing items and navigating between them faster than ever. Customers can now also view sample versions of invoices to become more familiar with the invoicing feature.

Report Exporting. New functionality makes it even faster to send PDF versions of financial reports from Neat with a custom message to one or multiple recipients.

Data Exporting. Transaction data can be exported as a CSV file from Neat making it easier to see, view, and filter transactions for matching or filing outside of Neat.

These Neat enhancements are in support of The Neat Company’s mission to deliver all-in-one financial management software for its customers. Neat is currently priced at $288 for an annual subscription ($24/month) or $29 month to month.