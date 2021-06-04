New Content Updates From UWorld Roger CPA Review

UWorld Roger CPA Review has released major content updates to prepare CPA candidates for success not only on the CPA exam, but also in their careers.

The course content updates were designed to give students a head start in preparing for the newly released AICPA Blueprints that will go into effect July 1, 2021. The biggest changes will center on two sections of the CPA exam—Auditing and Attestation (AUD) and Business Environment and Concepts (BEC)—that will now more prominently assess digital and data competence. The updates also address minor changes to the Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR) and Regulation (REG) exams.

UWorld has invested heavily in the creation and implementation of new technologies, teaching methods, and quality content that has been refined to further enhance effectiveness and clarity. These investments include expanding its expert content development team, which is now the largest among CPA review providers. The tangible results of these upgrades are streamlined textbooks, condensed video lectures, and a newly improved Question Bank (QBank) featuring thousands of practice questions mapped to the AICPA blueprints.

Along with the recently released QBank, the course updates are available to all incoming and existing UWorld Roger CPA Review students and include new challenging questions, award-winning lectures, eTextbooks, digital flashcards, and guides to helping students navigate the changes.

Educators and students can learn more and access the updated content at Accounting.UWorld.com/CPA-Review.