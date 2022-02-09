Neat Inks Deal With Document Scanner Maker Raven

The Neat Company (“Neat”), a bookkeeping automation and financial document management company for small businesses has partnered with document scanning technology maker Raven.

The Raven Scanner integration with Neat allows small-business clients to scan directly into NeatFiles or NeatBooks. The large 8" touchscreen display built into Raven Original and Raven Pro Scanner models provides an updated experience with additional capabilities for Neat users.

Powered by Raven Cloud, users can now log into and connect their scanner directly to their Neat account. Users will then see Neat as a scanning destination on their Raven Scanners and with a simple touch of the screen will scan and send documents directly to the Neat platform. As they are scanning, users can specify the document type and select the folder in their Neat file cabinet where they want to store the document.

With Neat and Raven together, small business owners can scan documents in color or black and white and choose between single and double-sided scanning. The Neat integration works with all Raven Scanners and Raven Desktop for Windows and Mac.

Users can choose to enable NeatVerify for scanned documents (with eligible Neat plans). All Raven Scanners are also certified to work with the Neat Scan Utility.

Raven Scanners are available on Raven.com and Amazon.