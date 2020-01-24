More Integrated Abilities Coming for Intuit ProConnect Product Series

The expanding partnership ecosystem is designed to give tax professionals access to new tools to deliver on client needs, automate compliance work and enhance workflow.

Enhanced and expanded capabilities for tax year 2019 include:

1. Hosting for ProSeries and Lacerte

Powered by Right Networks, tax professionals now have the ability to access their work anytime, anywhere through a server-free, maintenance-reduced model with built-in data protections and automated nightly backup.

Multi-user access allows firms of all sizes to simplify staff collaboration across multiple sites

Cloud hosting for more flexible and secure storage options for tax data

2. Expanded Intuit eSignature Capabilities

Powered by DocuSign, tax professionals have a better way to collect and submit signatures for all forms including business forms, engagement letters, invoices, non-disclosure agreements, and bank documents.

The new automated eSignature dashboard is designed to give tax professionals the ability to collect signatures for all client documents and forms.

3. Improved Pay-by-Refund Enrollment and Signature Pad Integration

Intuit is enhancing how clients pay for their tax prep with improved bank enrollment experience and more bank partner choices integrated within ProConnect Tax Online, Lacerte and ProSeries or available online anytime within MyAccount.

New signature pad integration in ProSeries Professional allows in-person signatures to be captured in a paperless process reducing printing costs and improving preparer efficiency.

Related Articles

Intuit Announces Tax Product Updates

Wolters Kluwer Redesigns CCH SureTax Platform