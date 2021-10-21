Money by QuickBooks Comes to Market

Intuit has released Money by QuickBooks, the latest addition to an expanding suite of QuickBooks offerings that power small businesses with the ability to get paid and manage their cash flow.

The Money by QuickBooks mobile app available for free on iOS and Android is designed to give your clients who are just starting their business journey complete control over their money with the ability to accept payments and manage expenses with features including debit card and bill payment capabilities.

Once the app is downloaded, it takes just minutes to apply for a Money by QuickBooks account which has no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements and empowers business owners with the ability to:

Request and accept payments in a variety of ways, including debit, credit and ACH transfer, without the need for their customers to have the app.

Access business cash wherever, whenever with same-day deposit at no extra fee* for payments accepted through the app, or by using the free QuickBooks Visa® business debit card, which enables access to over 19,000 Allpoint ATMs nationwide.

Know their money is covered with funds FDIC insured up to $250,000.

Easily track business income and expenses in one place to have a full view of how their business is doing and to make smart financial decisions.

Schedule and pay bills anytime, anywhere via check or ACH payments.

Money by QuickBooks will continue to add even more banking features in-app that support earning, spending and managing money including mobile check deposit and the ability to use a debit card via Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets, each of which is expected to begin rolling out to customers in the coming weeks.

QuickBooks’ suite of money products encompasses payments, capital and banking services that are designed specifically to help small business customers grow and run their business, deliver faster access to their money and improve cash flow management with integrated, intelligent forecasting and planning capabilities.