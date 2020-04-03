Lukka Library Released in Absence of Federal Guidance

Lukka Inc., a New York-based crypto asset software and data solutions provider, has released the Lukka Library, an interactive collection of academic papers that confront controversial legal and tax questions that lack official guidance or regulatory frameworks around cypotocurrencies.

Each paper, mostly short-form, addresses a specific issue and is meant to provide viewers with cutting-edge perspectives on one of the many intricacies related to the crypto ecosystem’s most hotly-debated topics. Currently, more than two dozen authors from respected companies and firms are contributing to this library of information including McDermott Will & Emery; Steptoe & Johnson; Mayer Brown; Baker & Hostetler; Ivins Phillips & Barker; Simmons & Simmons; and the University of Pennsylvania.

Currently, topics available to browse in Lukka Library include takes from top legal, accounting and tax experts--such as identifying the options a crypto holder has to file their taxes, suggestions on how to value a cryptocurrency that fluctuates frequently, and more. More than 75 topics are addressed in Lukka Library, with additional professional experts committed to providing dozens more in the near future.

Lukka Library enables users to submit requests for more topics—adding to the 170 already identified for creation. In addition to providing access to the papers, the collection also provides complete transparency and access to the authors, so that subscribers can solicit opinions and conversations from subject matter experts who wish to be contacted.

Currently, an individual subscription to access all of the Lukka Library content costs $99.95 per year.

Over the past six years, Lukka has built products using expertise from the traditional financial services industry, including a former Chairman of FASB, a former DTCC Board Member, a former Siemens North America Risk & Internal Control Officer, Big-4 Partners, and countless more respected advisors. Insights that are included in Lukka Library drove the design of Lukka’s crypto asset software and data products.