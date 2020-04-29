Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content

Keeping Your Firm Operational During a Pandemic

Guide
Sponsored
Guide cover New
Tags:

Know What Your Accounting Software Platforms Actually Cost Your Firm

Avii’s new cost calculator shows accountants exactly what their saas and accounting software platform functionality costs.

Apr 29th 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Share this content
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Avii, a practice management platform for tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting firms, today released the Accounting Software Calculator – a free tool to estimate what your accounting platform and related SaaS application functionalities cost.

Though firms easily track their traditional IT costs, their teams often don’t provide line of sight to the many other independently licensed SaaS software systems. Many practices are migrating to accounting suites or platforms that unify needed functionalities into a single dashboard or interface. When a program lacks functionality or when a particular client requires an outside program such as Box, Dropbox or Microsoft OneDrive, many consultants will simply sign up to a new software subscription service to meet the need.

The data the Accounting Software Calculator produces is private to individual users. In addition, from now until at least June 1, 2020, Avii is providing the full version of Avii Workspace free of charge for up to 25 internal firm users with up to 1GB of data storage and unlimited client users. 

Tags:
Leave a comment

You might also be interested in

CARES Act Carves Out New Tax Breaks for NOLs

Business Tax
business loss

3 Ways to Outsource Wealth Management Services

Growth
outsource wealth management

Keeping Your Firm Operational During a Pandemic

Guide
Guide cover New
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Read more from Seth Fineberg

Replies (0)

Please login or register to join the discussion.

There are currently no replies, be the first to post a reply.