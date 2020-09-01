Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Karbon Releases Time & Budgets

Practice management solution provider Karbon today released Time & Budgets, a new functionality designed to provide accounting firms with a new way to manage budgets, actuals, timesheets and analysis.

Sep 1st 2020
Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
Mobile News
Tero Vesalainen_istock_mobilenews

Time & Budgets introduces functionality for Karbon customers to set time and dollar estimates, track time, compare budgets against actuals, manage capacity, analyze progress and performance, allocate resources and more.

The new feature is embedded into Karbon’s existing workflow platform. This enables accounting firms to estimate work and track time in the same place as they are doing their work, and provides firm owners with automation capabilities, efficiency gains and insight not possible with dispersed solutions.

Time & Budgets is now in Beta and will be rolled out to all Karbon customers in coming weeks.

To learn more about Karbon’s latest product release, visit karbonhq.com/time-and-budgets/

Seth2016
Seth Fineberg
Managing Editor
