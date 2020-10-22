Jirav Becomes CPA.com Solution Partner

Jirav has developed a comprehensive financial planning and analysis solution that unifies forecasting, budgeting, reporting and dashboarding. It was designed to allow outsourced accounting practice leaders to automate the monthly reporting process to save time and offer the opportunity for higher-value services to occur.

The solution pulls together data and generates insight so firms can:

Create dashboards combining financial, workforce, and operational data into customizable KPIs.

Create easy-to-read, three-way financial reporting packages for both historical and forecasted periods.

Harness powerful, driver-based financial modeling that pulls together disparate data sources to aid strategic planning. The Jirav platform allows users to model the cash impact of new hires and capital expenditures on the balance sheet and statement of cash flows, not just the income statement.

This partnership piggybacks on the company’s recent $8.3M Series A funding in July, which CPA.com participated in. A free, CPE-eligible webinar is available at 2 p.m. Eastern, Nov. 18, about Jirav and the benefits of building your CAS practice with forecasting, budgeting, reporting and dashboarding. To learn more about the platform, please visit cpa.com/jirav.