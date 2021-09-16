IRIS Software Group Buys Conarc

IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a global accounting software provider, has acquired Conarc, a US document management software provider for CPA firms.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, Conarc’s iChannel software solutions were designed to enable CPA firms to connect all information in one place, allowing them to create reports and manage workflows more efficiently.

The move marks the next stage in IRIS’ mission to rapidly expand its foothold in North America, following the recent acquisition of Doc.It in July 2021. IRIS continues to expand its practice management and productivity solutions as CPA firms across North America evolve and look to deploy new services. IRIS already works with 50 of the top 100 CPA firms in the US as well as many others. The company plans to continue to grow its suite of solutions for accounting firms in North America.