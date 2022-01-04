IRIS Software Group acquires AccountantsWorld

IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a global software provider of accountancy solutions has acquired AccountantsWorld, one of the earliest cloud accounting product and service providers in North America.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition of AccountantsWorld is a further strategic step in IRIS’s mission to grow its presence and serve the accounting market in North America. IRIS plans to continue to expand its presence in North America, combining the power of its recent acquisitions (Doc.IT, Conarc) along with its existing CPA offerings (including Star Practice Management, Innervision, FMP, PSI, Senta and Practice Engine) as well as future acquisitions and product developments.

Founded in 2003, AccountantsWorld offers a complete suite of cloud-based solutions for thousands of CPA firms including accounting, payroll and document management, client portals, practice management, and a website builder.

Both businesses claim to share the fundamental view that Client Accounting Services are proving to be a foundational shift for the accounting profession and an attractive, high-growth segment for firms looking to further demonstrate their value and transform their business model. IRIS and AccountantsWorld also believes vendors must go above and beyond to support accountants providing these services, as they hold a wealth of knowledge from their portfolio and are consultants, growth partners and virtual CFOs to clients.

IRIS claims approximately half of the Top 100 CPA firms in the US currently work with IRIS Software Group as well as many small and midsized firms.