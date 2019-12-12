Intuit Updates Tax Products in Time for Holidays

Tax season is nearly upon us, and the reforms made over the last year have complicated matters for tax professionals who must get themselves and their clients up to speed. In the last few days, Intuit announced several updates made to their core tax products with these goals in mind.

Both ProSeries and Lacerte will have several new features. The professional versions of each will allow tax preparers to get their questions answered more quickly, and they will be able to personalize and integrate documents to better serve their needs and enhance data security.

Join our mailing list Enter your email address to subscribe to our newsletter and receive the best of AccountingWEB every week. Enter email address * Enter email address

Sign up

ProSeries will also offer features like Undo/Redo, making it easier to correct mistakes quickly. Returns can now be locked so they don’t change while you’re working on them, and the professional version has expanded its range of standard client letters to include one in Spanish and an amendment letter, to name a few.

Lacerte, meanwhile, has had improvements made to its navigation features. Intuit has added new tabs to help tax professionals avoid scrolling through numerous forms. E-filing can be completed at the same time by more than one user, and you can now e-file multiple forms for the same client.