Intuit Unveils Accountant Revenue Share Program

Intuit today revealed the QuickBooks ProAdvisor Preferred Pricing Revenue Share program to recognize accountants who help their small business clients use QuickBooks Online.

The new program, currently in beta, recognizes the work accountants do to recommend, set-up and onboard new clients onto QuickBooks. Accountants will receive 30 percent of the billed price their client pays each month on new QuickBooks Online or Payroll subscriptions.

The new revenue share program offers the following key benefits:

Client Discounts: ProAdvisors will receive a portion of the revenue, while clients receive their first month free, plus a 50 percent discount for three months after that.

Revenue Growth: For 12 months, accountants will receive 30 percent of the billed price on base fees and 15 percent of QuickBooks Online Payroll employee fees.

Time Savings: Client will be charged directly so accountants can spend less time on managing subscriptions.

How it Works

Currently rolling out in Beta, here is an overview of how the new QuickBooks ProAdvisor Preferred Pricing Revenue Share program works. Of note, clients are not notified of a firm’s participation in the revenue share program.

Enrolling: Once available, accountants will be able to enroll in the revenue sharing program through your dashboard by selecting the gear icon. It must be completed by your firm’s primary admin or firm owner, and will require your firm’s tax ID to begin.

Adding a Client: Once enrolled, from QuickBooks Online Accountant, select “Add Client,” then “Revenue Share” under the “Bill my client” option. From there, select the correct product (i.e. QuickBooks Online and/or Payroll), add your client’s information and save. This will start a 30-day free trial for the client, and Intuit will email them instructions on how to access the new accountant. Before the end of the trial, a client will need to provide payment information to activate the subscription and receive the 50 percent off discount for the first three months.

Calculating Revenue Share: After enrolling in revenue share, you’ll receive a monthly payout for all eligible client subscriptions. It will take 1–2 months to begin receiving payouts after a subscription is started. That’s because your client begins with a 30-day free trial, and the payout is calculated only after your client starts a paid subscription. See below for example cases for how your revenue share could be calculated:

The revenue share program is currently in a limited beta. The goal is to make the program broadly available in the coming months. If you are interested in participating during this beta phase, please complete this form. To learn more about the revenue sharing program, please visit this web page.