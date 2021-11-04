Intuit to Discontinue QuickBooks Desktop in the UK

Two weeks ago Intuit emailed customers informing them that “sadly, we we have taken the decision to discontinue QuickBooks Desktop and Desktop Support for our UK customers.”

As a result of this decision, there will be no QuickBooks Desktop 2022 edition in the UK and support for the current version will continue until January 31, 2023 - the UK’s annual income tax filing deadline.

Intuit QuickBooks UK accountant segment lead Nick Williams explained to AccountingWEB UK, “This was not a decision taken lightly as we know QuickBooks Desktop has been a significant support for accounting professionals across the country.”

There were a number of reasons behind the decision, he continued. The British tax system is going through a long-term transition to online submission processes known as Making Tax Digital (MTD). Though experiencing several delays and switchbacks, the MTD programme is now gearing up for a move from annual self assessments for income tax - similar to the IRS’s income tax regime - to quarterly updates on expenses and income that will be consolidated into an end of year statement from April 2024.

Having brought its UK personal taxation product initiative to an end in 2004, Intuit needs to produce an MTD-compatible equivalent to Turbotax ahead of MTD income tax implementation.

“Everyone has to have an MTD for income tax product,” commented UK ProAdvisor Charlie Carne recently. “If they don’t, they won’t be in the game.”

Faced with demands on its UK developer to keep up with MTD changes to MTD plus the evolving open banking data interchange standard and sales tax complications arising from Brexit, something had to give.

“We need to ensure QuickBooks is a product that can be regularly updated. We can’t do this with QuickBooks Desktop but we can with QuickBooks Online - we can develop features fast, and roll out changes incredibly quickly, and then iterate,” said Williams.

While Carne and other UK QBO enthusiasts acknowledge the logic and inevitability of the decision to retire QB Desktop UK, a small group of desktop loyalists initiated a save QB Desktop campaign and urged other users to email their protests to QuickBooks. Many of them argue that the desktop edition has inventory, reporting and multi-user functions that cannot be matched by QuickBooks Online and third-party ecosystem apps.

Other than a payroll module, there is currently no version of QuickBooks Online Advanced available in the UK.

Editor's Note: As this eye-opening news comes from the UK, one does have to wonder what it means for North American customers and ProAdvisors that are still very committed to using QB Desktop. While it is hardly uncommon for software companies to no longer support older versions of products, to move on entirely from a product set...one that was the cornerstone for the brand and small business acccounting in general...is another issue.

As this news is starting to seep into the minds (and social media feeds) of ProAdvisors, some initial reactions swirl around it being long overdue to "say it ain't so," It's not news that Intuit built a loyal following with Desktop, and continues to enhance the product today. But at the same time, since over a decade ago, when then-CEO Brad Smith claimed the company was "all in" with QuickBooks Online and the Cloud in general, Intuit has, in effect, situated itself as its own largest competitor.

So, again...one is indeed left to wonder, is the UK move market-centric or a sign that Intuit is likely to make a similar move in North America in the not-to-distant future?